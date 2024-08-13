FORECAST: Heat Advisory for parts of Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Tuesday August 13th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are starting off warm with temperatures in the low 80s along the coast and upper 70s inland. Later this afternoon we should reach 95° which is a above our average of 92°. There is a Heat Advisory in place for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties from 10AM through 6PM this evening as heat index values will climb between 105° and 110°.

The rain chance is down today as we will see isolated showers and storms this afternoon starting around 3PM running through 6PM before they dissipate after sunset. The rain chance this afternoon sits around 30%. Overnight, partly cloudy and warm with lows back around 80°.

This week we stay in our normal rainy season pattern. We will start each day at the bus stop dry and warm before afternoon showers and storms develop each day. Our afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.

The rain chance starts increasing tomorrow especially inland and by Friday they will be between 50-60%, that is the highest in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC



