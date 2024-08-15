FORECAST: Heat Advisory continues, storms return today

Here is your forecast for Thursday August 15th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are starting off warm with temperatures in the low 80s along the coast and upper 70s inland. Later this afternoon we should reach 94° which is a touch above our average of 92°. There is a Heat Advisory in place for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties from 10AM until 6PM this evening as heat index values will climb between 105° and 109°.

Today we will see a 60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Those showers and storms will start to develop around 2-3PM and peak around 6PM before coming to an end around 8PM. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy and we stay warm with low 80s back along the coast and upper 70s inland.

Rain, chance start falling off on Friday and by the weekend we are expecting dry air to warp around Ernesto and that will drop our rain chances to 10-20% as we are forecasting mostly dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days over the weekend will be in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

