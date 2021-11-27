FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend will coolish temps

FORECAST:

The beautiful Fall conditions will continue through Sunday with plenty of sunshine but temps a bit on the cool side. Expect clear skies tonight & chilly with lows in the lower 50s... calm winds. Sunday should begin with mostly sunny skies but clouds will begin to arrive by late afternoon. Highs should reach the mid 70s with a light NW wind. Sunday night looks mostly cloudy & don't be surprised to see a light shower overnight into Monday morning. Lows in the mid 50s.

Another dry cold front will arrive late Sunday night into Monday... another shot of cooler air is all it will bring. Temp wll rmbac to 80 degrees by Wednesday plus lots of sunshine & dry weather

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



