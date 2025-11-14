FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend on the way

Here is your forecast for Friday, November 14th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 50s with a few upper 40s in northern Glades county and DeSoto county. This afternoon plenty of sunshine with a light breeze out of the northeast and highs right around 80° as the warm up continues. 81° is our average high this time of the year, so after record cold earlier this week, we are back on track as we head into the weekend.

The temperatures will continue to warm Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s. We are forecasting 81° on Saturday and 82° on Sunday.

The warmup continues next week as afternoon highs climb into the mid 80s and will there all the way through next Friday. There is no significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as most of Southwest Florida is registering as "Abnormally Dry" and some areas with "Moderate" drought conditions.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.