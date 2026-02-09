FORECAST: Gorgeous week ahead

Here is your forecast for Monday, February 9th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little cool this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s north and mid to upper 40s to the south. These readings are below our average of 56° for this time of the year. Lots of sunshine on the way this afternoon and that will push our temperatures in the upper 70s, just slightly above our average of 76°. The winds will be light out of the west 5-10mph.

The skies stay clear overnight with lows back in the mid to upper 40s. We could see some patchy fog around again tomorrow morning.

The week ahead looks fantastic! Each day we will see our highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80° and the overnight get a little warmer as well. So after dealing with record cold and several strong fronts the past couple of weeks, we are finally getting back to warmer weather.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks like the better of the two days with plenty of sunshine and a high of 81°. Sunday clouds will start to build ahead of another cold front. This cold front will bring us a 50-60% chance of some much needed rain later in the day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.