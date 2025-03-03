FORECAST: Gorgeous start to the workweek

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s this morning, which is 8-10 degrees cooler than this time yesterday. The drop in temperatures is all thanks to a weak cold front that rolled through Sunday. This afternoon we will see all sunshine with highs around 80° which is exactly our average for this time of the year. The wind will be east-northeast 5-10mph.

Overnight, a few passing clouds a bit warmer with lows falling into the mid to upper 50s.

We warm up a bit on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s as the wind turns out of the east-southeast ahead of an approaching cold front which will arrive in Southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon bringing a chance of showers and a possible isolated thunderstorm.

Behind the front we will be cooler on Thursday with highs in the low 70s and Friday morning we will wake up in the upper 40s!

Another cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing another chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

