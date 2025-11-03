FORECAST: Gorgeous start to November

Here is your forecast for Monday, November 3rd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid 60s this morning which is right on track for this time of the year. A weak cold front will push through the area bringing a gorgeous start to the first full week of November. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Our average high is 83° so we will be right around that mark. The wind will be out of the north gusting in the mid-teens this afternoon.

Overnight, mostly clear and a bit cooler as slightly drier air moves into the area. Lows tomorrow will be in the upper 50s to low 60s across town. Tomorrow, we will see another beautiful day with sunshine and highs back in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday we will see more cloudy cover and at times it could be mostly cloudy. We will stay warm with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Right now, rain chances look to stay low this week with Friday having the highest chance of rain and that is only 20%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

