FORECAST: Gorgeous day on the way, chilly tomorrow morning

Here is your forecast for Thursday, December 11th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up cooler this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s this morning and that is roughly 7-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. This afternoon we will see the winds pick up and gust out of the northwest around 15mph as a weak cold front slides through by lunchtime. This front will not bring rain, but instead just a reinforcing of cool, dry air and that will allow tomorrow morning to be even chillier with lows falling in the low 40s north in DeSoto county. We are forecasting 49° in Fort Myers, which is well below our average of 58°.

As far as afternoon highs, today we will stay around 75° under mostly sunny skies and despite the chilly start tomorrow our temperatures will rebound in the upper 70s as we stay sunny.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we start to warm up a bit on Saturday ahead of the next front. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to start the weekend with increasing clouds. We could see some showers with the front overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Sunday highs will be in the low 80s as well.

Early next week we fall back in the mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

