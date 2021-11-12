FORECAST: Gloomy End To The Workweek

FORECAST :

We are waking this Friday morning to cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. This morning and afternoon we stay cloudy with a few showers moving onshore throughout the day with a 40% chance of rain and highs in the low 80s. Overnight we stay cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will see sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the lows 80s before a cold front arrives Saturday evening and that will bring us cool and clear conditions to wrap up the weekend. On Sunday highs will be in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. That cool weather will continue through the early parts of next workweek before we warm up in the 80s by Wednesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

