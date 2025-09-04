FORECAST: Gloomy and wet day ahead as front stays over the area

Here is your forecast for Thursday, September 4th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida. We are waking up with a few showers in southern Collier county otherwise we are dry early with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Today a front remains draped across the area and that will bring gloomy conditions with a 70% chance of scattered showers across the area. The clouds and rain will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s today.

The front will be close to us in the days ahead, but as the front starts to slowly pull away Friday and Saturday our winds will shift out of the northeast. That will push showers and storms across the state and towards Southwest Florida. That will keep our rain chance high Friday into Saturday mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

This weekend, we're expecting the front to start to pull far enough away to get us back to a more typical rainy season pattern with sunshine early and scattered showers and storms in afternoon hours.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

