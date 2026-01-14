FORECAST: Gloomy and mild today, strong cold front on the way

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, January 14th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Lots to talk about this morning as we get ready for big changes to arrive thanks to a strong cold front that will arrive tomorrow. Let's start with today. We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 50s north and low to mid 60s across the rest of the area. We will be rather cloudy today with highs climbing into mid 70s. We will see just a 20% chance of an isolated shower today with the wind coming out of the northwest. The breeze will pick up this afternoon and gust 15-20mph.

A strong cold front will move through early tomorrow and that will bring a 60% chance of showers starting after midnight and lasting through the morning commute tomorrow. The winds will pick up gust 20-30mph out of the north-northwest and that will usher in some really cold air. Highs tomorrow will only reach the mid to upper 60s and overnight we will drop into the low to mid 30s. The forecast for Fort Myers is 36° and while that is really cold for our standards it is not a record. The record is 32° set back in 1927.

There is a Freeze Watch in place for DeSoto and inland Charlotte counties Thursday night into Friday morning as sub-freezing temperatures are possible.

The wind is expected to make it feel even colder with wind chill values falling into the mid to upper 20s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.