FORECAST: Front pulls north today and tomorrow increasing the chance of rain

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up in the mid to upper 70s this morning and are mostly dry with just a few showers quickly moving out of rural Glades and Hendry counties. A stationary front is positioned just to our south this morning and yesterday that kept most of the wet weather to our south. However, today that front is forecast to lift northward a bit and set up right over Southwest Florida. That will increase our rain chance today to around 50% and also bring more cloud cover. We are looking at highs in the upper 80s to low 90s depending on how much sunshine is able to break through at times.

The proximity of the front will determine how wet each day is this week. Thursday it looks to be far enough north that it will bring a 70% chance of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. It will be a little more cloudy than usual and that will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° both Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will stay around 60% on Friday.

Hopefully by the weekend this front will start to pull far enough away to get us back to a more typical rainy season pattern with sunshine early and scattered showers and storms in afternoon hours.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

