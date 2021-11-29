FORECAST: Front Moves Through Early This Morning

FORECAST :

Good morning! We are waking up to cloudy skies and a few fast moving showers this morning as a cold front moves through Southwest Florida. We will start our day in the upper 50s to low 60s and later this afternoon we will see clearing skies with plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s and a north wind near 10mph. Overnight clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We stay cool Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

We slowly warm up during the week and by Thursday and Friday will be near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. No significant chance of rain anywhere in the next seven days. We need a little rain as we are 1.81" behind for the year.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

Hurricane Season officially ends tomorrow Tuesday November 30th!!!

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

