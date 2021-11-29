Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Front Moves Through Early This Morning

items.[0].videoTitle
A cold front moving through early will bring a few showers before skies clear later today
Posted at 6:46 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 06:46:00-05

FORECAST:
Good morning! We are waking up to cloudy skies and a few fast moving showers this morning as a cold front moves through Southwest Florida. We will start our day in the upper 50s to low 60s and later this afternoon we will see clearing skies with plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s and a north wind near 10mph. Overnight clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We stay cool Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

We slowly warm up during the week and by Thursday and Friday will be near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. No significant chance of rain anywhere in the next seven days. We need a little rain as we are 1.81" behind for the year.

TROPICAL UPDATE:
All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.
Hurricane Season officially ends tomorrow Tuesday November 30th!!!

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018