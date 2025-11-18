FORECAST: Foggy start to the day, sunny and warm finish

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, November 18th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a little patchy fog around the area, mostly inland in Charlotte and DeSoto counties where visibility this morning is down less than 1/2 a mile in those areas. There is another area of fog towards Lake Okeechobee in Glades and Hendry counties as well, but visibility is a little higher between 1-2 miles. The fog will not only impact your morning commute today, but it is likely again the next couple of mornings a more humidity builds in along with calm winds overnight.

Our temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 50s with low 60s closer to the coast. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. We are forecasting 84°, which is several degrees above our average of 81° for this time of the year. We get a touch warmer in the days ahead with highs shooting up as high as 85-86°.

Looking ahead to the weekend, no major changes as the warm weather pattern will stick around.

Unfortunately, we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.27" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 12.44" behind and Naples is 6.99" behind.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

