FORECAST: Foggy, muggy start to Thursday

We're starting this morning off with another round of patchy to dense fog for the morning commute. There is a dense fog advisory for parts of Southwest Florida until 10 a.m. You'll also notice we're starting off warmer this morning. This is all thanks to a cold front that is stalled over Central Florida. Highs today will be close to the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies, and this warm and muggy weather trend will continue into the weekend.

As another cold front inches closer to us, it will bring a surge of warmer air with near record-breaking temperatures for Friday and Saturday. That front will move through Sunday but we aren't expecting much rain or a big cool down from it. Highs will be slightly closer to normal in the low 80s with less humid conditions for the start of your work week.

