FORECAST: Fog early, then sunny and warm this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Friday, January 23rd, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with fog around the area. We have a Dense Fog Advisory for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties until 10am as visibility will be less than a 1/4 of a mile at times. The fog will mix out and this afternoon lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. We are forecasting 84° which is nearly 10­° above our average of 75° for this time of the year. The wind will be fairly light today 5-10mph out of the east-northeast.

Overnight, a few passing clouds as we stay warm with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s across town. We will see more fog develop tomorrow morning which could once again lead to Dense Fog Advisories being issued.

We stay warm and sunny over the weekend with highs staying in them mid 80s both days with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little breezy on Sunday as the winds turn out of the south gusting up to 20mph. This is ahead of a cold front that will move through on Monday bringing a 20% chance of showers early in the morning. Highs on Monday will only be in the low 70s and it gets even cooler Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Lows Wednesday morning could be in the upper 30s in some areas north and inland.

The overall trend for next week is much cooler with highs in the 60s through Friday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.