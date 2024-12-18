FORECAST: Fog early, then isolated showers later

Here is your forecast for Thursday December 18th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with patchy fog this morning which is limiting visibility to less than a mile in some areas. It's warm outside with temperatures this morning in the mid to upper 60s. This afternoon our highs will climb into the low 80s once again as we stay above our average of 77°. We have a chance to pick up a few showers this afternoon and all indications are that those showers will be inland east of I-75.

We are waiting on a cold front to arrive on Friday. That will bring in a big change for the weekend. Saturday the highs will be in the upper 60s and Sunday the low 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings we will wake up in the 40s!

Early next week, the weather looks gorgeous. Highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

