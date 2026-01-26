FORECAST: Fog early, cold front arrives this afternoon bringing huge changes

Here is your forecast for Monday, January 26th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm and foggy this morning as we wait for a cold front to arrive later this afternoon. Our temperatures this morning as in the low to mid 70s, that is just a few degrees away from our average high for the day. Our temperatures won't move much until the front arrives around lunchtime. We could see a broken line of showers move through the area between 10am and 2pm.

Before sunset our skies clear and our temperatures start dropping behind the front. Tomorrow we are going to wake up in the mid 30s to low 40s. Once you factor in the wind, the wind chill values will be in the upper 20s to lows 30s. Therefore, a Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for every county in Southwest Florida except Collier County from midnight until 9AM tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will only climb in the low to mid 60s.

We get even colder Wednesday morning falling into the low 30s north and upper 30s all the way south through Lee County and northern Collier county. Wind chill values will once again be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We stay chilly this week with highs through Friday staying in the 60s. Friday will be the warmest day with a high of 69°. Another front arrives Saturday and that could bring some showers in the early part of the day with cloudy skies. Behind this front highs Sunday will struggle to reach 60° with many locations staying in the 50s and it looks to be even colder early next week as winter is sticking around for a bit.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

