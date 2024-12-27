FORECAST: Fog and light showers Friday morning, more sunshine this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Friday, December 27th, 2024

This morning we are tracking areas of fog in the Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, and Hendry Counties. Elsewhere in Lee and Collier Counties, we are tracking a light drizzle. Additionally temperatures are in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees above normal.

The rest of your day we will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs warming into the low 80s.

Additional rain chances are on the way for Saturday and Sunday, as a weakening cold front approaches. The front will move through Sunday afternoon.

Behind the front looks to be mainly drier air and not much chance in temperature. A strong push for colder air looks to arrive on Wednesday for the start of 2025.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

