FORECAST: First Fall weekend will feel more like Summer

FORECAST:

It may feel like fall for most of the country this weekend but not here. Temps will top out in the lower 90s both days with scattered storms on Saturday & isolated storms on Sunday. A cold front will slowly sag southward clearing even southern Florida by Monday. A bit drier air will follow the front for next week so that will be our first taste of fall.

Expect a few showers & storms this evening becoming partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s. Saturday will be hot & humid with scattered showers & storms in the afternoon... highs around 91. Sunday will bring a lower chance for afternoon storms with highs around 90.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which located about 1300 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

They are also tracking two other areas for possible development.

The first is a large area of showers and thunderstorms centered a couple of hundred miles east of Bermuda that are associated with a surface and upper-level trough. Some tropical or subtropical development of this system could occur through early Saturday. After that time, development is not expected due to strong upper-level winds.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 70 percent.

The second is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by the end of this weekend. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

