FORECAST: Fire danger high on this Easter Sunday

Here is your forecast for Sunday, April 20th, 2025.

Get ready for a beautiful, albeit hot, Easter Sunday

We are starting with mostly sunny skies today and lows in the low and mid-60s. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s across SWFL. Mostly sunny skies will develop in the afternoon.

Low humidity will continue. Factor that in with gusts to 25 mph out of the east and our fire danger will be elevated. Any fire that sparks will have the potential to spread quickly.

A Red Flag Warning will in effect from Noon to 7pm Sunday for Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota Counties.

A Burn Ban remains in effect until further notice with the exception of DeSoto county.

Temperatures this week will remain in the low 90s, with little to no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast, but higher humidity is forecast this week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

