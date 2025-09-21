FORECAST: Few showers this afternoon as rain chances start to return

Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 21st, 2025.

We are starting your Sunday in the 70 with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into low 90s this afternoon with partly sunny skies.

Tropical moisture will start to replace the dry air we have had in place. This will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon mainly in Collier County. Rain chances will be around 20-30% on Sunday.

That tropical moisture will overtake South Florida on Monday, increasing our rain chance to 60-70%.

Higher rain chances will remain through Wednesday. On Thursday will winds will shift to out of the southwest. This will push more storms inland, and also lead to more isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase again next weekend with a stalling cold front.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

