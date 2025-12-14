FORECAST: Few showers possible ahead of cold front arriving tonight

Here is your forecast for Sunday, December 14th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

While this morning we are mainly dry, a few showers will likely pop up this afternoon east of I-75, bringing need rain to some. It will not be a washout, but given rainfall deficits of 7 to 18 inches on the year it will be welcomed.

Tonight a cold front will arrive without much fanfare, but will open the door to cooler air arriving on Monday. Highs on Monday will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy conditions. Gusts in the afternoon will be out of the Northeast up to 30 mph. This wind will increase the surf along the coast with small craft advisory starting at 9pm Sunday night.

Our Monday cool down will be short lived, as we are back in the mid 70s Tuesday and near 80 on Wednesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW

