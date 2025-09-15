FORECAST: Fairly dry start to the workweek

Here is the forecast for Monday, September 15th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up quiet and dry on this Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine early that will push our afternoon highs in the low 90s. There is just a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or storm starting near I-75 around 2PM before the wet weather is pushed inland towards Lake Okeechobee between 4PM-5PM.

On Tuesday, we will see a few more showers, mainly inland as the chance of rain bumps up a little to 30-40%. Starting Wednesday our chance of rain shoots up to 80% and will stay there through Friday as tropical moisture returns as a front pulls back north over the area. The increase in cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 80s starting Wednesday running through Friday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

