FORECAST: Evening storms for the rest of your Friday and into the weekend

FORECAST:

Scattered showers and storms will continue through this evening with temperatures in the 80s. Rain will diminish after sunset with a partly cloudy night in store. Saturday will start out mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 70s. Another round of showers and storms can be expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 90s.

Not much will change the rest of the weekend and into next week with sunny mornings and pm storms. Lows will stay in the mid 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic.

The first is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles SSE of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the system moves WNW across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Forecast models take this system to the NE of our area posing no impact to Southwest Florida.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 60 percent.

The second is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic that continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Slow development is possible early next week as the system moves WNW at 10-15 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

