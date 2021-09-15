FORECAST: Earlier storm chances expected through Friday

FORECAST:

Scattered storms will continue across the area through the end of the week. With a shift in the winds out of the southwest, storms will start earlier near the coast and be most active inland during the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90, so slightly cooler especially near the coast as a result of an earlier storm start and earlier sea breeze passage. Lows at night will fall back to the mid-70s.

Winds will be come southeasterly again by Sunday and this will bring PM storms back to SWFL at the coast through the middle of next week. Expect temps to be warmer this weekend with highs in the low 90s then back off to around 90 by the middle of the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring Invest 96 northeast of the Bahamas and Invest 95 south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Both will have a chance to develop in the coming days with Invest 95 having the highest chance.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

