FORECAST: Dry Wednesday...storms return Thursday...cooler by Friday

FORECAST:

Expect dry conditions overnight and Wednesday as SWFL will be in between storm systems. Temps overnight will drop to around 70 under mostly clear skies and lower humidity. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase Wednesday night and Thursday morning ahead of the next storm system. Showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front in the Gulf and track east toward the Peninsula. There is a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms with storms as they move through later Thursday, with damaging wind gusts being the most likely threat.

It will turn breezy and cooler behind the front with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in the wake of the front with lows in the low 60s by Sunday and Monday morning. Hazardous boating conditions are expected to develop Friday night into Saturday with a strong onshore wind. The rip current risk will also increase. Lighter winds are expected Sunday with sunshine and a few clouds with highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will start creeping back up early next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring developing low pressure off the Atlantic coast that will likely develop into a hybrid storm (subtropical and extratropical characteristics) through mid-week. There is MEDIUM chance for development. A strong Nor'easter is expected to develop from this and track east into the Atlantic away from the coast.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.