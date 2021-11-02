FORECAST: Dry Wednesday...showers return by late week

FORECAST:

Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday with temps in the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers will return to the forecast by Thursday with better chances for rain on Friday as a storm system moves through the area. In its wake, expect a return to drier weather and low humidity. Highs this weekend will fall back to the upper 70s to around 80 with lows dipping into the 50s and 60s again by Sunday morning.

Next week we will start mostly dry with a northeast wind flow keeping low humidity in place. This means more comfortable afternoons and cool nights through at least mid-week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Wanda. It poses no immediate threat to land as it drifts through the North Atlantic.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

