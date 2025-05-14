Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Dry weather will continue for the rest of the week

Sunny and warm days ahead
We continue to stay dry behind the front that brought us rain on Monday.
Posted

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, May 14th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid 60s inland and low 70s along the coast. Today we will stay dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. We are forecasting 89° which is exactly our average for this time of the year. The wind will be out of the west 5-10mph.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows falling back in the mid 60s inland and low 70s along the coast.

We get a little hotter each day this week with highs climbing into the low 90s Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday highs will be mostly sunny with highs reaching 93°. There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.