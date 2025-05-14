FORECAST: Dry weather will continue for the rest of the week

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, May 14th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid 60s inland and low 70s along the coast. Today we will stay dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. We are forecasting 89° which is exactly our average for this time of the year. The wind will be out of the west 5-10mph.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows falling back in the mid 60s inland and low 70s along the coast.

We get a little hotter each day this week with highs climbing into the low 90s Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday highs will be mostly sunny with highs reaching 93°. There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

