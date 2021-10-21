FORECAST: Dry Weather Continues For One More Day

FORECAST :

Another smooth commute today as we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 this morning with a light east breeze. The radar is quiet this morning and will remain mostly quiet this afternoon. Today we will see lots of sun with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and an east wind 10 mph. Overnight lows a little warmer around 70 with partly cloudy skies. The rain chance goes up Friday into the upcoming weekend with a 30% chance of showers and that chance goes up to 50% by Sunday and Monday.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

