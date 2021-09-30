FORECAST: Dry Weather Continues

FORECAST:

Another dry start as we wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning with a light northeast breeze. The radar fairly quiet this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico. Today we will see plenty of sunshine with highs around 90 which is just a touch above our average of 89 degrees. We will stay dry this afternoon as we continue to see dry air being pulled in on the east-northeast breeze. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper near 70 degrees.

As the winds turn a little more east Friday we will see an isolated chance of a shower on the breeze otherwise we will continue to see dry conditions through the weekend.

We do need some rain as we are 2.49" behind for the year.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which is located a few hundred miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and on Tropical Storm Victor which is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic. They are also monitoring one other area for possible development.

It is a trough of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has become limited. Environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive over the next few days, and significant development of this system is no longer anticipated. The disturbance is forecast to move westward at 10 to 15 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 10 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

