FORECAST: Dry morning, Wet Afternoon

Here is your forecast for Wednesday August 28th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the low 80s along the coast with upper 70s inland this morning which is just above our average of 75°. The good news for the morning commute and school drop off is that we are dry and don't expect rain until this afternoon.

This afternoon the showers and storms will arrive earlier than the past couple of days. The first showers and storms will begin around noon inland near Lake Okeechobee. The storms will continue to build and will arrive along the southwest Florida coast between 2-4PM, instead of 4-7PM like the last few afternoons. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threats. These storms will quiet down after sunset and clear out by 9PM if not earlier.

The rain chances come down a bit Thursday and Friday as some slightly drier air moves into the area. However, over the Labor Day weekend that moisture comes surging back and thanks to the easterly flow our rain chances in the afternoon will continue to be high.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

