FORECAST: Dry and breezy as Imelda pulls away

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, September 20th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry and clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. As Imelda pulls away from the state today dry air will be pulled into the area keeping our rain chances around 10%. So, with mostly sunny skies our temperatures will climb in the low 90s. It will be a touch breezy today with the wind out of the north-northwest 10-15mph with gusts as high as 20mph. We stay dry overnight with lows fall back in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday we start to see moisture begin to build back in as we transition back to higher rain chances. Tomorrow we will see a 40% chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. As we head later in the week that rain chance goes back up to 60% in the afternoon hours as the rainy season pattern returns. This will keep highs in the upper 80s starting Thursday and that will continues through the weekend as we stay stormy.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

