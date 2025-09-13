FORECAST: Drier air moving for the weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, September 13th, 2025.

Get ready for big changes this weekend! Dry air will be surging south across the state today, pushing the stationary front (that's been stalled over us for the past week) to our south.

Saturday will start off dry. After 3pm, few showers and storms will be possible through the evening with rain chances around 30%.

Sunday will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and much lower humidity. Some areas in the northern part of our viewing area could see overnight lows in the upper 60s on Sunday morning, but those temperatures will rebound back up in the upper 80s to near 90° in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, we should stay dry and partly cloudy on Monday. The chance of rain creeps back up by Wednesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

