FORECAST: Dense fog, warmer afternoon for Friday

This morning we have another dense fog advisory to start the morning commute, but we'll see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 09:36:49-05

This morning we're starting off with a Dense Fog Advisory for all of Southwest Florida. That advisory is expected to expire at 10 a.m. As we go through the afternoon, our focus will shift to the near record-breaking temperatures we could see through today and into the weekend.

We'll see highs near 86° under partly cloudy skies with a few stay showers moving in later on this evening. Overnight lows into Saturday will be warm and muggy in the upper 60s. Ahead of another cold front, Saturday will be humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

That cold front is expected to weaken as it approaches our area Sunday so we're not expecting a big cool down by any means. Highs into the next work week will continue to be warm in the low 80s under sunny skies with slightly lower humidity.

