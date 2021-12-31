FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory Until 10AM

FORECAST:

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am this morning as visibility is less than 1/4 in Southwest Florida. The fog will begin to mix around 10am and that will lead to a much better afternoon. This afternoon plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. That is well above our average of 75 degrees for this time of year. Overnight staying warm and humid which will lead to more dense fog to start New Year's Day where afternoon highs will once again reach the mid 80s. We stay warm Sunday as we wait for a cold front that will bring a cool change on Monday where highs will be in the low 70s. Tuesday morning will bring temperatures in the low to mid 50s which is close to our average low of 55 degrees.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

