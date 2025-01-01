FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory to start the new year

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, January 1st, 2025.

Good morning and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! We are once again waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM as visibility will be less than 1/4 of a mile in many locations. Once the fog mixes out later this morning we will see a mix of sun and clouds pushing our temperatures near 77 degrees this afternoon which is slightly above our average of 75°.

The fog will not be an issue tomorrow because a cold front will be moving through by lunchtime today and that will flip our winds out of the north bringing in cool and much drier air. That means overnight we will see temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s around town which is below our average of 55° for this time of the year.

We will stay cool in the days ahead and get even colder over the weekend as a another cold front arrives on Friday bring a reinforcing shot of cool air. This front will but us in the mid 40s overnight and Saturday we will only see highs in the mid 60s. We do warm up a bit on Sunday with highs around 70 degrees.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

