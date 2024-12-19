FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory in place until 9AM

Here is your forecast for Thursday, December 19th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of Southwest Florida until 9AM as visibility will could be less than a quarter of a mile. If driving, slow down, use your lowe beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Once the fog mixes out we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80° which is slightly above our average of 77° for this time of the year. The wind will be out of the north near 10mph.

We are waiting on a cold front to arrive on Friday. That will bring in a big change for the weekend. Saturday the highs will be in the upper 60s and Sunday the low 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings we will wake up in the 40s!

Early next week, the weather looks gorgeous. Highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

