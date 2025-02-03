FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory early, sunny and warm day ahead

Here is your forecast for Monday, February 3rd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory that is in place until 9AM this morning for all of Southwest Florida. Visibility is likely to be less than 1/4 of a mile in many locations this morning. That fog will mix out late morning and we will see mostly sunny skies with highs back in the mid 80s. We are forecasting 84° today which is way above our average of 76° for this time of the year.

Overnight, we will once again see fog develop after midnight as we stay warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead at the week, we will continue with our warm afternoons as our weather pattern doesn't change much. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s all week long with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

No significant chance of rain in the 7-Day Forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

