FORECAST: Dangerous Heat Continues Today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, August 14th 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are starting off warm with temperatures in the low 80s along the coast and upper 70s inland. Later this afternoon we should reach 95° which is a touch above our average of 92°. There is a Heat Advisory in place for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties until 6PM this evening as heat index values will climb between 105° and 109°.

Yesterday, Punta Gorda tied the record high reaching 97°.

We will see isolated showers and storms this afternoon starting around 3PM running through 6PM before they dissipate after sunset. The rain chance this afternoon sits between 20-30%. Overnight, partly cloudy and warm with lows back around 80°.

Rain chances come up briefly tomorrow to 60% before falling off on Friday and by the weekend we are expecting dry air to warp around Ernesto and that will drop our rain chances to 20% as we are forecasting mostly dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days over the weekend will be in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

