FORECAST: Coolest Halloween since 2012!

Here is your forecast for Friday, October 31st, 2025!

Happy Halloween and good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to an absolutely fantastic start with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s around town this morning. We are expecting a gorgeous Halloween with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. We are forecasting a high of 76° this afternoon and that is well below our average of 84°. This will mark the coolest Halloween in over a decade. As you make your plans for Trick-or-Treating this evening, sunset is at 6:45PM and temperatures at 7PM should be around 70°

Overnight, we get even cooler with lows falling in the low to mid 50s. Saturday will be gorgeous as well, but it will be a bit warmer with highs climbing into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. As we look ahead to Sunday a little moisture builds back in as we warm up even more. Highs Sunday will be around 84° and we do have a 30% chance of an isolated shower or two later in the day.

Looking ahead to next week, lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Overnights will be decent as well as we stay in the low to mid 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

