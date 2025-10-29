FORECAST: Coolest air of the season to arrive tonight

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, October 29th, 2025.

A weak front moved through Tuesday. This means a cooler start this morning in the 60s across SWFL.

Today will start with partly cloudy skies and finish mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s, about 2° below average.

A stronger cold front arrive late Wednesday and that will bring in the coolest air of the season. Thursday will be sunny and nice with a high of 78°. Halloween morning will start off in the upper 50s with highs in the mid-70s. The last Halloween that hit highs in the 70s was in 2017!

Get ready for refreshing trick-or-treat temps, falling through the 60s! Temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday will be in the mid 50s. The weekend will be fantastic as well with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

While the tropics are quiet close to home (and will remain quiet), we are closely monitoring historic Hurricane Melissa,which made landfall in Cuba this morning before hitting the Bahamas later today.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

