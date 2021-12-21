FORECAST: Cooler and less humid for mid-week...warming up again for Christmas

FORECAST:

After a stormy morning, winds will subside and conditions will dry out by tonight. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through tonight with noticeably lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs on Wednesday will reach the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Skies will completely clear overnight Wednesday and with lighter winds and very dry air in place, temps will drop into the 40s and 50s. Expect highs in the mid-70s Thursday afternoon. Lows will again dip well into the 50s Thursday morning before rebounding to the mid-70s again Thursday afternoon. Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 heading into next weekend for Christmas Day and Sunday.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

