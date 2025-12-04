FORECAST: Cool start, warm finish to the day

Here is your forecast for Thursday, December 4th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up 10-12 degrees cooler this morning with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 50s, which is much closer to our average of 59° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the low 80s. Our average high for this time of the year is 79°. The wind will be light 5-10mph staring east and turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.

Overnight, not as cool with lows dropping in the low 60s under mostly clear skies. We stay warm Friday and Saturday out ahead of the next cold front. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s with the wind out of the southwest on Saturday increasing the humidity across the area.

The next front will arrive on Sunday and that will bring a decent chance of some much-needed rain to Southwest Florida. So as you plan the weekend, Saturday will be the better day. The front will drop our temperatures down early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70 to mid 70s and Tuesday morning we will wake up in the low 50s around town. The cool down will continue through mid-week at least with highs staying in the mid 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

