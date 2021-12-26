Watch
FORECAST: Cool evening followed by warming trend

7-Day Forecast
Posted at 10:56 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 22:56:40-05

Merry Christmas, Southwest Florida! Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s with low humidity. This will make things feel a little festive for the remaining few hours of your holiday.

While we're expecting to remain dry through the weekend, there will be just enough moisture to filter in foggy conditions later tonight into Sunday morning. This will mainly impact our inland areas, and shouldn't slow down holiday travel too much.

Temperatures will continue to gradually increase through Sunday with highs maxing in the low 80s, but they'll reach the mid-80s by your mid workweek.

