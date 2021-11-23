FORECAST: Cool day with mostly sunny skies

This morning we are starting off cool thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday. Through the afternoon, we'll remain dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s. However, it will be breezy at times with the wind gusting up to 20 mph.

We'll see the coldest temperatures of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some areas will into the upper 40s while most of us are in the low 50s. Highs will then rapidly rise into the mid-70s in the afternoon. There should be no issues with any pre-Thanksgiving travel.

Thanksgiving day will remain dry with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The next cold front will arrive by Saturday reinforcing the cooler and drier weather.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected this week.

FOX 4 FORECASTER LAUREN PETRELLI

