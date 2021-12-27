FORECAST: Comfortable tonight but warming up this week

After a warm afternoon, temperatures tonight will dip to near 60° under clear skies tonight. While we're expecting to remain dry, there will be just enough moisture to filter in some foggy conditions later tonight into your Monday morning. However, it shouldn't slow down the morning commute too much.

Highs on Monday will reach the low 80s under plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will gradually increase each day this week reaching the mid-80s by your mid workweek. This means your New Year's Eve forecast looks dry and comfortable with temperatures in the mid-60s as you ring in the new year.

Long-range models show a front could arrive Sunday into Monday of next week. It doesn't look like it will filter in big changes to the forecast, however, it could bring a few much-needed showers.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.