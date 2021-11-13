FORECAST: Coldest air of the season so far expected by Monday AM

FORECAST :

Drier, cooler air will begin to move into SWFL tonight behind two cold fronts. Our skies will be partly cloudy as temps drop to the lower 60s by Sunday morning. High pressure will build across the northern Gulf producing a north wind. Even with lots of sunshine tomorrow, temps will only reach the mid 70s. The coldest air of the season so far arrives Monday morning... lows in the low-mid 50s. Next week's weather looks beautiful with sunshine & slowly rising daytime highs. Winds will turn to the east by Thursday bringing moisture back so we could see showers with highs in the lower 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.



