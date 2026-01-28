FORECAST: Cold Weather Advisories/Freeze Warnings continue in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little colder this morning with Cold Weather Advisories and Freeze Warnings in Place until 9AM. Temperatures ranged from the low 30s to low 40s this morning with wind chill values in the mid to upper 20s.

Highs today will once again climb into the low to mid 60s despite a lot of sunshine. The wind will be out of the north gusting 15-20mph. This will allow our temperatures to once again drop into the 30s north and upper 30s all the way south through Lee County and northern Collier county. Wind chill values will once again be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Therefore, the we have Cold Weather Advisories and Freeze Warnings in place starting at midnight running through 9AM tomorrow.

Tomorrow we warm up a bit reaching the upper 60s and Friday we should hit 70° with partly cloudy skies. The slight warm up is ahead of another cold front that will slide through Saturday bringing a 60% chance of showers in the morning. It will get windy behind the front with winds gusting up to 30mph through Sunday. Sunday morning we will wake up to low 30s across the area and only reach a high of 52°.

It gets even colder on Monday with the possibility of records lows to start the day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.