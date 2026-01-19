FORECAST: Cold start to week; 80s back by Wednesday

Here is your forecast for Monday, January 19th, 2026.

It is a cold start to this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and feels like temperatures as low as 27°.

Overall, Monday will rather cool, only reaching the mid 60s. That is about 10 degrees below normal.

Tonight, we will once again drop into the 30s and 40s, with wind chills between 32° and 37°.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average through Tuesday before we feel a nice rebound mid to late week. By Friday we're up to 80°!

Our next decent chance for rain arrives on Thursday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

